Cyprus ready to support French initiative for cultural heritage protection network

Minister of Education and Culture Costas Champiaouris said that Cyprus is ready to support the French initiative to set up a network for the protection of the European cultural heritage.

Champiaouris was speaking during the Informal Council of EU Culture Ministers in Paris, organised, at the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron, by French Minister of Culture Franck Riester, in cooperation with the Romanian Presidency of the EU, after the fire at Notre Dame de Paris.

The meeting focused on creating a network of experts for the protection of the endangered European cultural heritage, the participation of young people in the protection and promotion of the cultural heritage, and studying ways to fund the maintenance and promotion of the common heritage.

In his speech, Champiaouris referred to the destruction of Cyprus’ cultural heritage during the Turkish invasion of the island in 1974, and noted that Cyprus has significant expertise on protecting, preserving and restoring cultural heritage, and will support every effort.

He also pointed out the importance of involving young people in the efforts to protect cultural heritage and said Cypriot students and professors were ready to contribute to the restoration of Notre Dame.

A statement was adopted at the end of the meeting, which was also signed by Cyprus, which sets the foundations of effective cooperation and action for the protection of the common European heritage.

(Cyprus News Agency)