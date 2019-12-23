Cyprus ranks 34th in 167 countries worldwide in prosperity index

Cyprus is ranked 34th in the Legatum Institute’s revised and improved 2019 Prosperity Index which quantifies prosperity in 167 countries across the globe.
The 167 countries together contain 99.4% of the world’s population.
Almost 300 country-level indicators, grouped into 65 policy-focused elements, are used to measure the current state of prosperity in these countries and how it has changed since 2007.
This year, the Prosperity Index has been revised and improved following a year-long methodological review, to make it much more policy-focused.
This means that the scores and rankings have changed from what we reported in previous editions of the Prosperity Index.
Among the key findings from this year’s report is that global prosperity continues to improve, but the gap between the strongest and weakest performing countries continues to widen.
In addition, the improvement in global prosperity has been driven by more open economies and improvements to people’s lived experiences.
At the same time, economies are more open due to the improvement in the investment environment and digital connectivity, as well as a reduction in administrative burdens.
