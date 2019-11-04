Cyprus ranks 12th among EU countries on car thefts yearly

Police in the EU have recorded on average 697 000 car thefts yearly over the period 2015 to 2017, with Cyprus ranking 12th with 114 vehicles stolen per 100,000 of the population.

Eurostat figures published on Monday also show the theft figures being the highest in Luxembourg with 328 police-recorded car thefts per 100,000 inhabitants.

Greece follows with 269 police-recorded car thefts per 100,000 inhabitants, and then Italy with 257 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Just like Cyprus, Ireland has 114 police-recorded car thefts per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to Portugal’s 109 and Finland’s 123.

The lowest figures in the EU were observed in Slovakia and Estonia (both 31), Croatia (20), Romania (15) and Denmark (4) per 100,000 inhabitants.

Eurostat figures also show that there were downward trends in most EU member states between 2008 and 2017.

