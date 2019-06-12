Cyprus ranked 63rd out of 163 in Global Peace Index

Cyprus is the 63rd most peaceful country in the world according to the Global Peace Index 2019 (GPI), published by the Institute for Economics and Peace.

The country dropped a place compared to last year’s Index where it was placed 62nd.

Cyprus is considered to be one of the least peaceful countries in Europe followed by Greece, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Bosnia-Herzegovnia, Kosovo and Turkey, the least peaceful country in the region.

The Index included Cyprus among the 10 countries most affected by the economic cost of violence. The report said this was due to the large percentage of displaced population.

Nevertheless, Cyprus is one of the 24 countries which had a reduction in terrorism impact in 2019.

Iceland is the most peaceful country in the world, according to the Index, joined at the top by New Zealand, Austria, Portugal, and Denmark.

Afghanistan is now the least peaceful country in the world, replacing Syria, which is now the second least peaceful. South Sudan, Yemen, and Iraq comprise the remaining five least peaceful countries.

The results this year show that the average level of global peacefulness improved very slightly in the 2019 GPI. This is the first time the index has improved in five years.

Four of the nine regions in the world became more peaceful over the past year. The greatest increase in peacefulness occurred in the Russia and Eurasia region, followed by the Middle East and North Africa. In both of these regions, the number of deaths from conflict declined, owing to the de-escalation of violence in Ukraine and Syria respectively. The fall in conflict deaths has been mirrored by a fall in deaths from terrorism.

“Despite this improvement, the world remains considerably less peaceful now than a decade ago, with the average level of peacefulness deteriorating by 3.78 per cent since 2008,” the report concluded.

Produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the GPI is the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness.

The GPI covers 99.7% of the world’s population, using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources, and measures the state of peace using three thematic domains: the level of Societal Safety and Security; the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict; and the degree of Militarisation.

