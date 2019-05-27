Cyprus raises €75 million in T-bill auction

Cyprus raised Monday €75m in 13 Week Treasury Bills auction, with a weighted average yield of -0,07%.

As the Public Debt Management Office announced, during today’s 13 Week Treasury Bills Auction, tenders for a total nominal value of approximately €139 m were submitted out of which, €75 m total nominal value have been accepted with a weighted average yield of -0.07%. The accepted yields ranged between -0.09% and -0.05%.

Of the total offers received €130 m were competitive and €9.1 m non- competitive.

The issue date of the bills is May 31, 2019 and the maturity date August 30, 2019.