Cyprus Quality Leader of the Year 2018 Award for Hermes Airports

Hermes Airports’ Chief Operating Officer, Miltos Miltiadous has won the «Cyprus Quality Leader of the Year 2018» award from the Cyprus Association for Quality, in recognition of his work on the promotion of quality within the organiaation, and the wider airport community of Larnaca and Paphos airports.

The award will be handed over to Miltiadous by the Board of Directors of the Cyprus Association for Quality, during a ceremony which will take place on June 10 at Larnaca Airport.

Miltiadous leads a large team which is comprised of the Operations at Larnaca and Paphos airport, the Technical Department and the Information Technology Department, placing continuous emphasis on professional proficiency and training on aspects of aviation, providing high quality services to the passengers, and the implementation of international standards and regulations vital to the operation of the airports.

The «Cyprus Quality Leader of the Year 2018» contest took place for a seventh consecutive year by the Cyprus Association for Quality, the national representative of the European Organisation for Quality in Cyprus. Top and senior level executives from businesses or organisations of the private and public sector who promote quality within their organisation participated in the competition. As this year’s Cyprus Quality Leader, Miltiadous will represent Cyprus in the “European Quality Leader of the Year” contest, which is organised by the European Association for Quality.

In a statement, Miltiadous said that the Cyprus Quality Leader of the Year Award is a great honour for himself as well as for Hermes Airports. “We remain focused on the company’s strategic objectives towards operational excellence, and we pursue the continuous upgrade of the services offered to passengers and companies,” he stated.