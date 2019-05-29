Cyprus Pride March 2019 to take place on Saturday (video)

The 2019 Cyprus Pride March will take place on Saturday in Nicosia.
The day’s events will start at 3 pm at the Nicosia Municipal Garden, while the March begins at 5:30 pm. It will be followed by parties and drag shows.
According to Accept Cyprus, this year’s Pride slogan is “Stand with Pride” and aims to empower people against transphobic and homophobic bullying.
“This year’s Cyprus pride is dedicated to the elimination of all forms of discrimination and bullying against the LGBTI people! We walk with a request to the state to properly inform and support the LGBTI youth and to eliminate the homophobic misinformation that stigmatises the LGBTI community. We walk for freedom, equality, love!”
