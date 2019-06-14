Cyprus President takes part in MED7 Summit in Valletta

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades takes part in the 6th MED7 Summit, in Valletta, Malta, on Friday.

President Anastasiades, who is accompanied by Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou, will have the opportunity to brief his counterparts and to raise the matter of Turkey’s provocations and its illegal actions and encroachment of the Republic of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

In a written statement yesterday Prodromou said that MED7 leaders will review the elections results during the Summit`s plenary and discuss the choices for the highest posts in the EU.

MED7 leaders will also discuss the Union’s priorities in the context of shaping the EU’s Strategic Agenda 2019 – 2024, with an emphasis on matters which are of particular interest for the Mediterranean such as the migration issue and future economic growth combined with digital prospects, the Spokesman added.

The MED7 Summit is set to begin at 1600 hours local time (1700 hours Cyprus time). A Common Declaration will be adopted and leaders of the MED7 will hold a press conference.

President Anastasiades will also have the opportunity to hold bilateral contacts.

In the Nicosia Declaration, adopted during 5th MED7 Summit last January, the leaders of the seven Mediterranean member states stressed the importance of active EU involvement in Cyprus talks, once negotiations resume, and underline the importance of a reunited country “free of foreign interventions, troops and guarantees.”

They also highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach to the issue of migration as well as for solidarity among the EU members states in order to address this major challenge for Europe.

(Cyprus News Agency)