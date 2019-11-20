Menu
Cyprus President in Croatia for EPP election congress

November 20, 2019 at 8:30pm
President Nicos Anastasiades is in Zagreb, Croatia, to participate in the proceedings of the Election Convention of the European People’s Party (EPP) Congress for the new leadership of the party.

This is what an official announcement said, adding that elections taking place on Wednesday and Thursday for the new President and the Vice Presidents of the EPP.

Outgoing President of the European Council Donald Tusk is set to become the new EPP President  as he is the only candidate for the post.

Head of the Democratic Rally of Cyprus, Averof Neofytou, is among the candidates running for Vice President.

On the sidelines of the Congress, President held a meeting with the EU head negotiator for Brexit Michel Barnier.

On Thursday, the President of the Republic will make an Intervention during the deliberations of the EPP Congress.

Anastasuides is accompanied in Zagreb by Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou.

 

EPP and spitzenkandidat Weber condemn Turkey’s drilling activities, pledges support to Cyprus

 

