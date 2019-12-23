Menu
Cyprus President in Athens on January 2 for EastMed signing ceremony

December 23, 2019 at 12:30pm
President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades will attend a ceremony, in Athens, on January 2, 2020, for the signing of an intergovernmental agreement between Cyprus, Greece and Israel concerning the EastMed pipeline.

The announcement was made by Government Spokesman Kyriacos Koushos.

Earlier on Sunday, the Greek Prime Minister’s office announced that the signing ceremony will take place in the Greek capital, in the presence of President Anastasiades, Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu and Greek Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The deal will be complete with the signing of the agreement by Italy, the announcement concluded.

(Cyprus News Agency)

