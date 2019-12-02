Feeling ignored, Cyprus paraplegics protest outside parliament

The Cyprus Paraplegic Organisation on Monday protested outside the House of Representatives saying they are being ignored over issues concerning people with disabilities such as accessibility to buildings and outdoor spaces.

Head of the organisation Demetris Lambrianides said they wanted to send their message in view of Tuesday’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

“The House Interior Committee decided to scale back on accessibility for people with disabilities as far as building and outdoor spaces are concerned,” he said.

“We’ve sent more than one letter asking them to include us in the discussions and we cannot understand why we haven’t been invited to express our opinion on matters that concern us directly, why we have been so blatantly ignored,” he added.

In a resolution, the Organisation calls on the House President, the Chairman of the House Interior Committee and all MPs “to protect the right of all paraplegics to safeguard all their rights”.

