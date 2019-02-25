Cyprus or Ireland? Rainfall turns Cyprus green (video)

This winter has one been one of the heaviest in recent memory, with the Met office registering record-breaking amounts of rainfall.
January’s rains were the best in 30 years and led to the best inflow of water to the dams ever recorded in a month with 118,110 mcm.
Also, rainfall in the period of October 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019 was the fourth highest ever recorded in the past 117 years.
The increased amount of rainfall has revitalised Cyprus’ nature after a period of drought. Rural areas are now green again, Troodos is white from snowfall, while dams are currently 70% full and on track for a record yearly inflow.
Facebook group Cyprus From Air captured aerial footage showing how Cyprus looks like this winter: