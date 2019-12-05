Menu
Cyprus’ new High Commissioner presents credentials to Queen Elizabeth

December 5, 2019 at 3:21pm
Cyprus’ new High Commissioner to the UK Andreas Kakouris has presented his credential to Queen Elizabeth II during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

According to an announcement from the PIO, the High Commissioner had a private conversation with the Queen, in the presence of the Permanent Under-Secretary at the Foreign Office Sir Simon McDonald during which he conveyed the greetings of Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and his intention to continue the work that has been done during the last years with a view to deepening bilateral cooperation in all fields.

Moreover, he referred to the close ties between the two countries and to the active presence and contribution of the Cypriot diaspora to the UK. According to the PIO announcement, the   High Commissioner also briefed the Queen on the latest developments in the Cyprus issue.

