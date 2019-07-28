Cyprus negotiations cannot resume as long as Turkey’s provocative actions continue, government says

Deputy Government Spokeswoman Klelia Vasiliou has said that it should be understood by all, and particular by the Turkish side, that a negotiating process for the reunification of Cyprus talks cannot resume as long as Turkey continues its provocative actions within the Republic of Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) in violation of international law and ignoring EU and the international community’s calls to stop.

Addressing the official opening of a memorial park and monument in Choletria in the Paphos district on behalf of President Nicos Anastasiades, Vasiliou said the Greeks of Cyprus are still continuing to suffer the consequences of the continued Turkish occupation of the island, while at the same time Turkey is constantly trying to create new faits accomplis by sending her vessels in Cyprus’ EEZ to conduct exploration and drillings blatantly violating international law.

At the same time as all the above is taking place which make the efforts to reach a just and viable solution of the Cyprus problem more difficult, the President mindful of how crucial this period of time is, is making systematic and persistent efforts to reach a solution of our national problem, she noted and referred to a series of informal ideas and proposals put forward by President Anastasiades to facilitate the effort for resumption of Cyprus talks.

As a result, she said, an informal meeting has agreed between President Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on August 9 during which the details and the date an informal conference on Cyprus that may be convened will be discussed.

At any rate, Vasiliou pointed out, “it should be understood by all sides and in particular by the Turkish (side) that it is not possible for the process (of negotiations) to resume as long as Turkey continues to persist in its provocative stance within the Republic of Cyprus’ EEZ and territorial waters, in violation of international law and the calls of the EU and the international community.”

The Republic Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The last round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017, at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

Turkey issued in May a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. Since May 4, the Turkish drill ship “Fatih” is anchored in an area that falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

A second Turkish drill ship, “Yavuz”, is also off the island’s northeastern coast.

(Cyprus News Agency)