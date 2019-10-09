Cyprus: Nature’s Oddities

Nature is always beautiful but sometimes it can also surprise us in strange ways. We have gathered a few photos from all over Cyprus to show you some of the oddities and beauties of nature. So next time you will visit these places and see these strange rocks or trees you will remember us.

The Giant Rock of Madaris

Peyia Sea Caves, Paphos

100 year old olive tree at Klirou village

The famous Bridge of Korakas at Protaras

The Famous “Kremmos tis Pellis”

Dinosaur T-Rex Rock at Lara Bay Beach

The famous Love Bridge at Ayia Napa

Meteora of Cyprus at Episkopi, Limassol

Medousa’s Head, Tree at Milommeris Waterfalls, Platres

The smiley Pig Rock at Ayia Marina Xyliatou

A tree at the well known Tzelefos Bridge

A strange tree in the Troodos Mountains

The whale’s tail, Ayia Napa

Praxia Aresti, Photos by Facebook Group Landscapes of Cyprus