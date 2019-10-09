Cyprus: Nature’s Oddities

Nature is always beautiful but sometimes it can also surprise us in strange ways. We have gathered a few photos from all over Cyprus to show you some of the oddities and beauties of nature. So next time you will visit these places and see these strange rocks or trees you will remember us.
The Giant Rock of Madaris
Peyia Sea Caves, Paphos
100 year old olive tree at Klirou village
The famous Bridge of Korakas at Protaras
The Famous “Kremmos tis Pellis”
Dinosaur T-Rex Rock at Lara Bay Beach
The famous Love Bridge at Ayia Napa
Meteora of Cyprus at Episkopi, Limassol
Medousa’s Head, Tree at Milommeris Waterfalls, Platres
The smiley Pig Rock at Ayia Marina Xyliatou
A tree at the well known Tzelefos Bridge
A strange tree in the Troodos Mountains
The whale’s tail, Ayia Napa
Praxia Aresti, Photos by Facebook Group Landscapes of Cyprus