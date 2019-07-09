Cyprus named 62nd best country to invest or do business in – CEOWORLD magazine

Cyprus is the 62nd best country in 2019 to invest or do business in, according to the CEOWORLD Magazine.

The rankings were based on 11 different factors including corruption, freedom (personal, trade, and monetary), workforce, investor protection, infrastructure, taxes, quality of life, red tape, and technological readiness. Each category was equally weighted.

Cyprus had a total score of 50.4. Specifically, it scored 60 in economic stability, 48 in government policies, 81 in skilled labour force, 61 for institutional framework, 66 in education and research, 51 in market potential and 85 in trade openness.

Malaysia was the best country in the world to invest in or do business for 2019, according to CEOWORLD. Poland took silver, followed by Philippines (No. 3), Indonesia (No. 4), and Australia (No. 5).