Cyprus must diversify tourism product says deputy minister

Newly appointed deputy tourism minister Savvas Perdiοs says that Cyprus must diversify its tourist product and invest in its competitive advantages such as the climate, hospitality and the range of experiences it can offer other than sun and sea.

In his first meeting with the House Tourism Committee on Tuesday, Perdios said he has started a round of contacts with all stakeholders as the deputy ministry formulates its strategy over the next few months.

Along with increased arrivals, it was also important to focus on quality tourists. This he said would determine which the markets the deputy ministry would target.

He also said that dealing with seasonality and connectivity was very important and that there was huge room for improvement.

At the same time, he pointed out that Cyprus was very close to many markets from which tourist arrivals were low or non-existent such as countries of the Middle East and North Africa.

He added that different markets required different targeting as not all customers want to hear the same things. Landmark projects such as the casino resort and marinas could attract investors in the field of tourism, he added.