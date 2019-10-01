Cyprus marks independence day with military parade (photos)

Cyprus marked the 59th anniversary of its independence with a military parade in Nicosia.

President Nicos Anastasiades and the political leadership took the salute of the parade which got underway at 11 am.

Greece was represented by Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

The government of Serbia was represented for the first time by Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin as the National Guard presented its new acquisition — the Serbian made Nora B 52 self-propelled gun-howitzer.

Συγχαρητήρια στις Ένοπλες μας Δυνάμεις για την άρτια στρατιωτική παρέλαση. Η ενίσχυση της @EthnikiFroura αποτελεί ύψιστη προτεραιότητα για την προάσπιση της Εθνικής μας Κυριαρχίας και της εδαφικής μας ακεραιότητας. Χρόνια Πολλά #Cyprus 🇨🇾 pic.twitter.com/ialr2xaZXB — Savvas Angelides (@AngelidesSavvas) October 1, 2019

(Photos Cyprus News Agency, philenews)