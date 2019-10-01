  width=1000   width=1000   width=1000   width=728 width=640 width=728 width=640 width=640 width=640 width=640 width=640 (Photos Cyprus News Agency, philenews)", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/cyprus-marks-independence-day-with-military-parade-photos/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Menu
Local

Cyprus marks independence day with military parade (photos)

October 1, 2019 at 1:54pm
Edited by

Cyprus marked the 59th anniversary of its independence with a military parade in Nicosia.

President Nicos Anastasiades and the political leadership took the salute of the parade which got underway at 11 am.

Greece was represented by Defence Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos.

The government of Serbia was represented for the first time by Defence Minister Aleksandar Vulin as the National Guard presented its new acquisition — the Serbian made Nora B 52 self-propelled gun-howitzer.

 

 

 

 

(Photos Cyprus News Agency, philenews)

You May Also Like

Local
October 1, 2019

Turkey’s threats force us to protect Republic of Cyprus, says President

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 1, 2019

UN says SG and Turkish Cypriot leader exchanged views on prospects for renewed Cyprus talks

Bouli Hadjioannou
Local
October 1, 2019

Paphos: 15 year old caught driving with no seat belt, licence or insurance

Bouli Hadjioannou