Cyprus marks “Earth Hour”

March 31, 2019 at 10:25am
Cyprus marked “Earth Hour” in a special event on Saturday evening, at the presidential palace.

The Commissioner for the Environment Ioanna Panayiotou pointed out that climate change is the biggest environmental, economic and social crisis in the history of mankind.

The EU has set out its goals with regard to the protection of the environment to turn reduce drastically carbon dioxide emissions and achieve high energy production.

The Middle East and the Eastern Mediterranean are very vulnerable areas to climate change, she said in her address, noting that already the region experiences rising temperatures, fires, floods, heat waves, reduced rainfall.

Limassol also joined in events to mark “Earth Hour” by switching off the lights at the town hall for an hour and organising a candle lit procession at the city centre.

(Cyprus News Agency)

 

