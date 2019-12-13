Cyprus leaders set to attend a bi-communal education event on Monday

Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci are to attend a joint education programme organised under the bi-communal Technical Committee on Education on Monday morning at Ledra Palace.
This is what committee co-chairman Mihalinos Zembylas told CNA on Friday, adding that Imagine – the joint education programme – brings together pupils and teachers from both sides of the divide.
The aim is to promote education for a culture of peace and non-violence in Cyprus which is divided since a Turkish invasion in 1974.
The two leaders were to also meet last Tuesday at a UN event at Ledra Palace hotel which is on the buffer zone but cancelled at the last moment both citing busy schedules.
