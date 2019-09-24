Cyprus-Jordan business forum to be hosted in Nicosia in October

A business forum seeking to promote cooperation between business from Cyprus and Jordan will take place in Nicosia, between October 10 – 12.

Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation (OEB) has announced that its 2019 OEB’s Business Forum will focus on promoting business cooperation among Cypriot and Jordanian enterprises.

The business forum takes place over a period of three days and provides delegates “the opportunity to acquire knowledge about doing business in Cyprus, explore the Cyprus entrepreneurship potentials, gain exposure to the business culture, meet with potential business partners and source new products and/or services” it said.

The OEB’s Business Forum is organised with the collaboration of the Cyprus Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry. The Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Cyprus investment Promotion Agency (CIPA), the Cyprus – Jordan Business Association, and the Embassy of Jordan in Cyprus are also supporting OEB in the organisation of the forum.

