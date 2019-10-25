Cyprus issued 24 per thousand population first resident permits in 2018

Compared to the population of each European Union member state, the highest rates of first resident permits issued in 2018 were recorded first in Malta and then in Cyprus, according to Eurostat.

Residence permits for non-EU citizens data released on Friday shows that Malta issued 35 permits per thousand population, followed by Cyprus with 24 per thousand population (total of 20,990). Poland (17) follows, then Slovenia (14) and Luxembourg (13).

Employment-related reasons also accounted for the highest shares of the total number of permits issued in Cyprus, Latvia, Romania, Estonia and Denmark.

For the EU as a whole in 2018, six first residence permits were issued per thousand population.

In 2018, about 3.2 million first residence permits were issued in the EU to non-EU citizens.

The number increased by 0.4% (or 13,000) compared with 2017, continuing the upward trend observed in each of the three previous years.

Family reasons accounted for almost 28% of all first residence permits issued in the EU in 2018, employment reasons for 27%, education reasons for 20%, while other reasons, including international protection, accounted for 24%.

Between 2017 and 2018 there was rapid growth in relative terms in the number of residence permits in the EU-28 issued to citizens of Belarus.

Their number more than doubled (up 166 %), while there was also an increase of 33.6 % in the number of permits issued to citizens of Brazil.

In absolute terms, the number of citizens of Belarus issued with residence permit rose by almost 86,000 between 2017 and 2018.

At the same time, there was an increase by 34 000 in the number of permits issued to Indians, and a growing number of permits was also observed for citizens of Brazil (22,000 more), Morocco (18,000 more), China (13,000 more), Turkey (12,000 more) and Russia (almost 9,000 more).

