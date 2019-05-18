Cyprus is taking appropriate action against Turkey’s attempt to mislead the international community, spokesman says

The Republic of Cyprus is taking appropriate action in response to Turkey’s attempt to mislead the international community by justifying its illegal actions in the sea, Government Spokesman Prodromos Prodromou said on Saturday in a written statement concerning allegations in a letter sent by Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to the EU and the permanent members of the UN Security Council about Turkey’s drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean.

“At this time Turkey acts contrary to international law and violates the Exclusive Economic Zone of the Republic of Cyprus, while the claim that it intervenes within the Turkish continental shelf, besides being baseless, also proves that Turkey does not act on behalf of Turkish Cypriots as it claims, but at the expense of Cyprus in general”, said Prodromou.

This, the Spokesman added, shows in yet another way how crucial it is, for the solution of the Cyprus problem, to prevent Turkey from bringing the island under its control either through guarantees or otherwise.

“Turkey’s claims in a letter that the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu sent to the Permanent Members of the Security Council and the EU are unsubstantial and against the international law, as defined by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea”, said Prodromou.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory. Ankara has issued a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. The Turkish drill ship “Fatih” is located almost 40 nautical miles west of the Akamas peninsula and 83 nautical miles from the Turkish coast. The area falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

CNA