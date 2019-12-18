Cyprus is praised for its S&R operations, Defence Minister says

The actions of the Republic of Cyprus for Search & Rescue are praised by all countries, Defence Minister Savvas Angelides said on Wednesday.

Addressing an annual ceremony honoring the services involved in Search & Rescue operations, the Minister said that the day is dedicated to the people of S&R, the officers and volunteers who are there to help whenever a fellow citizen is in danger.

He added that this annual day is the least the state can do to honour the professionals and volunteers, who are called to save other people, putting sometimes their own lives in danger.

The Minister also said that he was proud for the excellent organisation of the Search and Rescue Centre, that has turned Cyprus into a high-level search and rescue services hub through its constant upgrades and the various programs it is implementing.

Angelides noted that Cyprus is offering its services in Search & Rescue, facing at the same time real threats, while part of the country is under Turkish occupation. “With all the actions taking place, we get credit from all countries” the Minister said, and expressed readiness to prove the country’s capacity in S&R in the future, if necessary.

Joint Rescue Coordination Center Lieutenant Commander Andreas Charalambides also addressed the event, saying that JRCC is constantly upgrading to provide high quality services.

At the same event, the Minister of Defence awarded a helicopter crew, a military officer and an individual taking part in various search and rescue operations, some voluntarily.

(Cyprus News Agency)