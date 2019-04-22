Menu
Cyprus Institute of Neurology to join NHS

April 22, 2019 at 4:56pm

The Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics announced on Monday that it will join the NHS.

“The Institute believes that is has to support this great reforming effort, which is necessary for upgrading health services in our country,” it said.

“The Institute will continue offering its specialised services to Cypriot patients,” the announcement concluded.

From June 1, citizens of Cyprus will be able to access primary-care services such as doctor visits, buying medicine, laboratory and other examinations, under the NHS.

