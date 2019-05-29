Cyprus increases medal tally to 29 on third day of Small States Games

Cyprus secured two gold medals, two silver and one bronze in today’s Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE) taking place in Montenegro, increasing its medals tally to 29.
Nicolas Kyriakou clinched the gold medal in Men’s Trap final and Andreas Makris finishing third securing the bronze medal.
In women’s beach volley, Mariota Angelopoulou and Zoe Konstantopoulou defeated Monaco in the tournament’s fourth game with 2-0 and secured top spot mathematically.
In Judo the Cypriot Men’s and Female teams secured silver medals. The Men’s team lost in the final with 2-1 from hosts Montenegro, while the Female team lost in the final with 2-1 from Monaco.
(Cyprus News Agency)
