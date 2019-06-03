Menu
Cyprus has the 2nd highest proportion of households with children in the EU

June 3, 2019 at 3:49pm

Cyprus is the country with the second highest proportion of households with children in the EU, according to a Eurostat report published on Saturday.

Specifically, 116,000 households in Cyprus – from a total of 326,800 – have children,  a percentage of 36%.

Among the EU Member States, Ireland recorded the highest proportion of households with children (39%), ahead of Cyprus, Poland and Slovakia (all 36%) and Romania (35%).

In contrast, the lowest shares were registered in Germany and Finland (both 22%), followed by Sweden (23%), Austria (25%) and Bulgaria (26%).

Share of households with three or more children highest in Ireland, lowest in Bulgaria

At EU level, almost half of all households with children (47%, or 30.6 million households) consisted of only one child, while 40% of households (25.8 million) had two children, and 13% (8.5 million) three children or more.

The highest share of households with three or more children was registered in Ireland (26%), followed by Finland (19%), Belgium and France (both 18%), the Netherlands (17%) and the United Kingdom (16%). At the opposite end of the scale, less than 10% of households in Bulgaria (5%), Portugal (7%), Spain and Italy (both 8%), Lithuania (9%) and Latvia (10%) had three or more children in them.

Households with children in the EU

The source dataset is available here.

Highest proportion of single-parent households in Denmark, lowest in Croatia

At EU level, 15% of households with children were single-parents households.

Denmark (29%) and Estonia (28%) had the highest proportions of single-parent households among households with children, ahead of Lithuania and Sweden (both 25%), Latvia (23%), the United Kingdom (22%) and France (21%). In contrast, the lowest proportions of single-parent households were in Croatia (6% of all households with dependent children), Romania (7%), Greece, and Slovakia and Finland (all 8%).

This information was published by Eurostat on the occasion of Global Parents Day (June 1).

Statistics Explained article on household composition statistics is published here.

