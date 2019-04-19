Cyprus – Greece – Israel trilateral cooperation at a Summit of the Economist in New York

The strategic partnership between Cyprus-Greece-Israel and the opportunities in the field of entrepreneurship and investment, is the subject of The Economist`s EASTMED-NEW YORK INVESTMENT SUMMIT on “Cyprus-Greece-Israel: Strengthening ties,” to be held in New York on the 2nd of May.
According to a press release by “The Economist”, with energy diplomacy at the heart of a complex geopolitical setting, the conference will attempt to capture developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, highlighting the region`s investment opportunities for the international business community, focusing on natural gas market. The conference will discuss the financial conditions under which potential projects can be developed, as well as alternative financing tools for the implementation of such investments.
The Speakers, distinguished officials and analysts will explore challenges and prospects in the light of the latest developments in the European Union regarding the upcoming European elections and Brexit.
US foreign policy, energy strategy and investment priorities will complement the agenda, which will focus on areas such as energy security and geopolitical stability.
Among the speakers of the conference will be Minister of Finance Harris Georgiadis, Energy Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, Vice-president of ExxonMobil for exploration and new ventures, Europe, Russia, Caspian, MENA, Don Bagley, Assistant secretary for the bureau of energy resources, US Department of State Francis Fannon, former United States Deputy Secretary of State John Negroponte, US foreign policy expert, former deputy assistant-secretary for southern Europe and eastern Mediterranean affairs Department of State Amanda Sloat and other speakers from Cyprus, Greece and Israel.