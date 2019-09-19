Cyprus-Greece Health Ministers to discuss bilateral cooperation, meds pricing

Cyprus’ Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou is expected to meet with his Greek counterpart, Vasilis Kikilias, in Athens, to discuss bilateral cooperation and the implementation of a bilateral agreement about medication prices.

According to an announcement by the Health Ministry, Ioannou departs for Athens on Friday, September 20, and will review with Kikilias Cyprus-Greece relations on matters falling within their competence, while exploring ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

It is added that discussions will focus on the implementation course of a bilateral agreement to jointly negotiate prices for innovative drugs for Hepatitis C, and in extending the agreement to cover more medicines for the treatment of other diseases.

Moreover, they will discuss a series of other issues, including the evaluation and recognition of medical specialties and clinics, medical training and other cooperation prospects.

(Cyprus News Agency)