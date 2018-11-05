Cyprus Glamping Park was established in 2017 – its founders wanted to create a stress-free zone within natural surroundings. Among olive tress an inclusive space of tranquility, peace and love was born.
You can choose to stay in one of the beautiful and warm cottages of the park.
San Diego Cottage
Plymouth Cottage
Rethymno Cottage
Larnaca Cottage
Moscow Cottage
Amenities and Services
Complimentary Wi-Fi
Complimentary bottled water
Breakfast and dinner menu
Bicycle rental
Airport transfers
Pet-friendly accommodation
Mini Bar
Complimentary seasonal fruit (subject to availability)
Stunning organic garden
[email protected]
+357-99-544-514
Kiriakou Hadjikoumi 20, Ayios Theodoros, 7730, Cyprus