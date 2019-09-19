Cyprus “gears up” for Cyprus Rally 2019 (video)

The Cyprus Rally is back and motor racing fans all over Cyprus are preparing for the major sporting event.

The Rally will take place from September 27-29 and is the only rally to host two regional FIA championship rounds.

The race consists of 12 stages over a competitive distance of 199.76 kilometres. It is the penultimate event of the FIA European Rally Championship season and the fourth race of the Middle East Rally Championship calendar.

According to the Cyprus Rally official website, all the big names of the sport will be in Cyprus including the three main contenders for the world championship Chris Ingram, Alexey Lukyanuk and Lukasz Habaj who will battle it out on Cypriot soil.

Multiple winner of the Cyprus Rally Nasser Al Attiyah will also participate in the race and will try to add another win to his repertoire.

The event will be based in Nicosia, where the Service Park, Headquarters and Press Office will be located. The Start and Finish ceremonies of the rally will be hosted on the beautiful beachfront of Foinikoudes in Larnaca.

For more information on the Cyprus Rally 2019, you can visit the official website of the rally here

Watch the video below for a taste of the Cyprus Rally: