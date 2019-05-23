Cyprus gains two places after Eurovision vote recount

Cyprus climbed to 13th place after a recount of the Eurovision votes on Wednesday.

The revised ranking, coming four days after the curtain came down on the contest, was announced by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) after it discovered an error in the computation of the jury vote in Belarus.

The revision did not affect the top four songs.

“The EBU can confirm, following standard review practices, we have discovered that due to a human error an incorrect aggregated result was used. This had no impact on the calculation of points derived from televoting across the 41 participating countries and the overall winner and Top 4 songs of the contest remain unchanged,” the EBU said.

The Netherlands won the 64th Eurovision Song Contest in Israel on Sunday in a songfest that passed off without serious incident, despite calls by pro-Palestinian groups to boycott the event.

Duncan Laurence singing ‘Arcade’ beat off 25 other contestants in the grand final in Tel Aviv to win the glass microphone trophy.

Cyprus, with Tamta and the song “Replay” originally finished in 15th place.

The corrected result

Netherlands (498 points) Italy (472 points) Russia (370 points) Switzerland (364 points) Sweden (334 points) Norway (331 points) North Macedonia (305 points) Azerbaijan (302 points) Australia (284 points) Iceland (232 points) Czech Republic (157 points) Denmark (120 points) Cyprus (109 points) Malta (107 points) Slovenia (105 points) France (105 points) Albania (90 points) Serbia (89 points) San Marino (77 points) Estonia (76 points) Greece (74 points) Spain (54 points) Israel (35 points) Belarus (31 points) Germany (24 points) United Kingdom (11 points)

