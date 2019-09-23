Cyprus Foreign Ministry issues advice to travellers after Thomas Cook collapse

The Cyprus Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement following the collapse of British company Thomas Cook advising travellers to visit the website https://thomascook.caa.co.uk for further information.

According to the statement, travellers who are in the UK can call 0300 303 2800 for more information or +44 1753 330330 if they are in any other country.

Regarding Cyprus travellers who are in the UK, the MFA points out that they need to book a flight back home with another airline company. The reimbursement procedure depends on their insurance and whether they paid for their trip using a credit card, the statement reads.

Moreover, Cyprus citizens who are abroad and are affected by the collapse of Thomas Cook, are advised to call the crisis management centre at the Ministry at +357 22801000.

Those who are in the UK are asked to call the Cyprus High Commission at +44 2073214170 (office hours 09:00-16:30, local time).

(Cyprus News Agency)