Cyprus Foreign Minister to meet US Secretary of State in Washington

Cyprus Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Christodoulides will pay a working visit to Washington, where he will meet with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday, November 18.

“In the context of the visit, Christodoulides will meet on Monday with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as well with other US officials. During his stay in Washington the Foreign Minister will be the key note speaker at the Southeast Europe & East Med Conference,” a press release issued by the Cyprus Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting with Pompeo will take place on Monday 13:00 local time (20:00 Cyprus time) at the State Department. Pompeo invited Christodoulides to visit Washington one year after the signing of a statement of intent between the two countries. Bilateral relations, the Cyprus problem and the state of play in the Eastern Mediterranean, and more particularly developments in the energy sector, will be among the items on the agenda.

Apart from Pompeo, Christodoulides will hold separate meetings with Acting Assistant Secretary of European and Eurasian Affairs Philip Reeker, Deputy Assistant Secretary Matthew Palmer and Assistant Secretary Francis Fannon, while he may also meet with the US President’s National Security Adviser Robert O’ Brien.

Christodoulides will be the key note speaker at the Southeast Europe and & East Med Conference and will take part in a round table discussion on energy security in the Southeast Mediterranean along with Greek Minister for Development and Investment Adonis Georgiades, North Macedonia’s Deputy Prime Minister Koco Angjushef and the US Assistant Secretary Francis Fannon.

The Cypriot FM departs from Washington on Tuesday.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.

(Cyprus News Agency)