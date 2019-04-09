Cyprus’ FM to attend first official trilateral Ministerial meeting in Beirut with Greek and Lebanese counterparts

Foreign Ministers of Cyprus, Greece and Lebanon are expected to lay the foundations for enhancing and promoting trilateral cooperation in the sectors of tourism, education, the economy and trade, during the first official trilateral Ministerial meeting, on Wednesday in Beirut.

At the same time, Cyprus’ Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides will also discuss energy developments and bilateral relations, as well as EU-Lebanon relations, with the country’s leadership and competent Ministers.

According to a Foreign Ministry announcement, Christodoulides, together with his Lebanese counterpart Gebran Bassil and the Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos, will also discuss regional and international issues of common interest. During talks about cooperation in the tourism sector, the competent Ministers and Deputy Ministers will also attend, with Deputy Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios attending on behalf Cyprus.

After the meeting, the three Foreign Ministers will speak to the press and a Joint Declaration is expected to be adopted.

Earlier on Wednesday, Christodoulides will address a business forum, to be attended by a business delegation from Cyprus accompanying the Minister in Lebanon.

On Thursday morning, Christodoulides will attend, together with the Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Yiorgos Lakkotrypis, a joint bilateral meeting with Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil and the country’s Minister of Energy Nada Boustani. Among others, they are expected to discuss Cyprus-Lebanon cooperation in the fields of energy and energy security in the broader Eastern Mediterranean region. After the meeting, the Ministers will address the members of the Press.

While in Lebanon, Christodoulides will be received separately by the President of Lebanon Michel Aoun, Prime Minister Saad Hariri and House President Nabih Berri. Among others, he is expected to exchange views with his interlocutors about the strong ties between Cyprus and Lebanon and ways to enhance bilateral relations even further, EU-Lebanon relations and regional and international issues of common interest. The Foreign Minister returns to Cyprus on Thursday.

