Cyprus Film Days International Festival

In this year’s 17th edition, the Festival will host local and international fiction feature films. It will take place between the 12th to the 20th of April 2019, in the city of Limassol, at the Rialto Theatre and in Nicosia, at Zena Palace Cinema.

‘Cyprus Film Days’ encompasses a programme of film screenings, parallel events, workshops and film tributes. Some of this year’s most talked about films will be screened during ‘Cyprus Film Days’, while all of the films shown are Cyprus premieres.

Click here to see the list of screenings.

About

Cyprus Film Days IFF is the official competition feature fiction film festival of the island of Cyprus. It is co-organised by the Ministry of Education & Culture and Rialto Theatre. It consists of two main programmes: the International Competition section -Glocal Images- and the non-competitive section -Viewfinder-, which comprises of films that have been screened and awarded at major festivals over the past year.

The Festival also includes a National Competition Section, exclusively showcasing Cypriot productions. Special tributes, parallel screenings, master classes, workshops and musical events, compose the programme of the official International Film Festival of Cyprus. All the films screened at the Festival are Cyprus premieres and 2018 – 2019 productions.

Cyprus Film Days also incorporates a special section with films for young audiences. The Cyprus Film Days for Children and Youth, which is co-organised in collaboration with the International Children’s Film Festival of Cyprus, includes screenings of international awarded films for young audiences as well as short films produced by children in Cyprus and Greece.

A three-member Artistic Committee is responsible for the selection of films within the programme, while a Jury made up of five internationally recognised professionals, awards films accordingly.

All films are presented in their original language with Greek and English subtitles. The Festival will take place at Rialto Theatre, in Limassol and Zena Palace Cinema, in Nicosia, from the 12th to 20th April, 2019.

Venues:

Rialto Theatre

Andrea Drousioti 19

Platia Iroon

Lemesos 3603, Cyprus

Phone: 7777 7745

Website: www.rialto.com.cy

Pallas Theatre

Rigainis and Arsinois corner

Pafos Gate, Old Lefkosia

1010 Lefkosia, Cyprus

Phone: +357 22 410 181

Tickets: €6 Day Pass, €25 Festival Pass

FREE entrance for students & AmeA cardholders

Suitable for 18+

Website: www.cyprusfilmdays.com