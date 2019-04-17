Menu
Cyprus Filipino community to hold vigil for woman found dead in Mitsero mine

April 17, 2019 at 4:43pm

The Federation of Filipino Organisations in Cyprus (FFOC) is organising a silent vigil prayer in memory of Mary Rose Tiburcio who was found dead in a Mitsero mine-shaft on Sunday.

The vigil will take place on April 21 at 4 pm, in the Iona Nikolaou park (Cyta park), in Nicosia.

“We must show our solidarity to our fellow Kababayans, and to pray also for all the MISSING Filipinas here in Cyprus. We would like to request those who would like to join us to wear plain black t-shirt,” the Federation wrote on Facebook.

During the vigil, participants will pray another three Filipino women who are in the list of missing persons in Cyprus.

On behalf of the Federation, Lissa Jataas said that the community is devastated. “Violence against women will not be tolerated in any case and for any woman,” she said and added that domestic workers are at an increased risk of facing sexual harassment, bullying, exploitation and violence.

“Many times police does not believe them and does not take their cases seriously,” Jataas said.

Read more:

32 women still missing in Cyprus since 1990

