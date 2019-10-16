Cyprus fears jihadists may mix with rising number of Syrian refugees coming over

Some jihadists may well mix with the rising number of refugees from war-torn Syria and make their way to Cyprus, a concerned Interior Minister told Radio Active on Wednesday.

“The state’s security authorities are on alert over such a possibility, they do not remain idle,” Constantinos Petrides said.

“A specific protocol applies to people arriving from Syria, personal data is analysed and where there is information of radicalism then action is taken…but the flow is high and it worries us, it also worries the people that Interpol has sent over to Cyprus,” he added.

And if the situation in Syria gets even worse now that Turkey has invaded, Petrides said the EU and UN have to take up their responsibilities. Because the number of refugees will only get higher.

Cyprus has certainly set its limits that have long been exceeded, he said. Specifically, with the flow of illegal migrants in 2019 they will reach 3.5 percent of the population.

And if these flows continue, they will reach 80,000 to 90,000 in the mid-term –something that Cyprus can’t afford, he said.

“That is why we have internationalised the issue…the means are there but not the will by Europeans to help out,” he added.

