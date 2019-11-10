Cyprus Defence Minister off to Brussels for PESCO

Cyprus Defence Minister Savvas Angeliges is flying to Brussels for the Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) which is to focus particularly on PESCO (Permanent Structured Cooperation) and its coherence with other initiatives.

The Council will be chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, on Tuesday.

Defence ministers will also have an exchange of views on Common Security and Defence Policy (CSDP) missions and operations. They will assess the current state of deployment, and reflect on challenges and areas for further improvement.

During a working luncheon, the Defence ministers will exchange views on EU-NATO cooperation with NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg.

It will be an opportunity for him to brief defence ministers on the state of play of preparations for the next NATO summit that will take place on December 3-4 in London.

The Council is expected to adopt a number of decisions and conclusions without debate, including a Council decision adopting 13 new PESCO projects, as well as the 2019 report of the Head of the European Defence Agency (EDA) and the 2020 Council guidance to the EDA.

Before the Council meeting, there will be an EDA steering board meeting at 8h30.The discussion will focus on the Coordinated Annual Review on Defence (CARD).

The steering board is expected to adopt the EDA 2020 budget and staff establishment plan and the EDA three-year planning framework 2020-2022. (CNA)

Read more: