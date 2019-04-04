Cyprus: decrease in road deaths; more progress needed- EC stats

Cyprus recorded a larger than the EU average decrease in road deaths between 2017-2018, European Commission road safety statistics show.

According to the statistics, road deaths in Cyprus during the period fell by 8%, compared to the EU average of 1%.

However, when looking at roads death statistics between 2010-2018, Cyprus recorded a decrease of 18%, compared to the EU average of 21%.

In 2018, there were 57 road deaths in Cyprus, while the EU averages was 49 fatalities per 1 million inhabitants.

It is also important to note that the period 2010-2018, the biggest drop in the number of road deaths was reported by Greece (45%) and Lithuania (43%), followed by Portugal (35%) and Slovenia (34%).

Fatalities per million inhabitants by country – evolution 2010-2018

Road deaths in Cyprus by year:

2008: 79 fatal accidents – 82 dead

2009: 64 fatal accidents – 81 dead

2010: 56 fatal accidents – 60 dead

2011: 67 fatal accidents – 71 dead

2012: 51 fatal accidents – 51 dead

2013: 51 fatal accidents – 51 dead

2014: 44 fatal accidents – 45 dead

2015: 56 fatal accidents – 57 dead

2016: 45 fatal accidents – 46 dead

2017: 46 fatal accidents – 50 dead

Regarding the accidents’ causes, 30% involved alcohol consumption, 19% reckless driving, 13% speeding, 8% driving in the wrong lane, 5% reckless movement by pedestrians, 4.1% involved drugs and 3.2% not stopping at traffic lights.

Police says that driving under the influence has been the leading cause of road accidents in the last five years and accounts for 25% of all accidents in the E.U.

Data show improvements in 2018 but further concrete and swift actions are needed

Fewer people died on European roads last year but more efforts are needed to make a big leap forward, according to new, preliminary figures on road fatalities for 2018 published today by the European Commission. In 2018, there were around 25 100 fatalities in road accidents in the EU 28. This is a decrease of 21% compared to 2010, and 1% compared to 2017. The EU countries with the best road safety results in 2018 were the United Kingdom (28 deaths/million inhabitants), Denmark (30/million), Ireland (31/million), and Sweden (32/million). The countries with a higher-than-average decrease in road deaths from 2017 to 2018 were Slovenia (-13%), Lithuania (-11%), Bulgaria (-9%) and Slovakia and Cyprus (both -8%). Only two EU Member States recorded a fatality rate higher than 80 deaths per million inhabitants, against seven in 2010. The countries with the highest fatality rate were Romania (96/million), Bulgaria (88/million), Latvia (78/million) and Croatia (77/million). Road fatalities in the EU by type of road in 2017 Overall, only 8% of road accident fatalities in 2017 occurred on motorways, versus 54% on rural roads, and 38% in urban areas. Cyprus along with Romania, Croatia, Greece, Portugal and Malta were the only countries where more people were killed in urban rather than rural roads.

Read more: