Cyprus current account deficit down in Q3 2019

Cyprus current account`s deficit fell in the third quarter of 2019 on an annual basis, provisional data the Central Bank of Cyprus has released on Monday, show.

In particular according to the provisional data for external statistics the current account in the third quarter of 2019 recorded a deficit of €11.9 million, compared with a deficit of €37.6 million in the third quarter of 2018.

At the same time, the international investment position of Cyprus in the third quarter this year recorded a drop, reaching a net liability position of €24,869.3 million, compared with €24,834.0 million in the previous quarter.

The external debt of Cyprus amounted to €208,112.8 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared with €208,114.5 million in the previous quarter of this year, the data show.

(Cyprus News Agency)