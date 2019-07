Tensions have spiked between Iran and Britain since the Islamic Republic last Friday seized the tanker, Stena Impero, saying it had collided with a fishing vessel. Stena Bulk has said it has received no evidence of such a collision. Britain has described the seizure as piracy and called on Monday for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait, a strategic waterway for oil transportation. ", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/cyprus-condemns-seizure-by-iran-of-british-flagged-tanker/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }