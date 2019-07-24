Tensions have spiked between Iran and Britain since the Islamic Republic last Friday seized the tanker, Stena Impero, saying it had collided with a fishing vessel. Stena Bulk has said it has received no evidence of such a collision. Britain has described the seizure as piracy and called on Monday for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait, a strategic waterway for oil transportation.  ", "url" : "https://in-cyprus.com/cyprus-condemns-seizure-by-iran-of-british-flagged-tanker/", "publisher" : { "@type" : "Organization", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://in-cyprus.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/new_logo.png", "width": 314, "height": 80 }, "name" : "in-cyrpus.com" } }
Cyprus condemns seizure by Iran of British flagged tanker

July 24, 2019 at 11:59am
Edited by

The Foreign Ministry has condemned the seizure by Iran of the British flagged vessel Stena Impero in the Strait of Hormuz and called for the release of the vessel and crew.

In a message on Twitter, the Foreign Ministry said the seizure risks further escalating the tense situation in the region and negatively impacting security and stability.

“Cyprus condemns all actions that violate international maritime law,” it added.

 

Tensions have spiked between Iran and Britain since the Islamic Republic last Friday seized the tanker, Stena Impero, saying it had collided with a fishing vessel. Stena Bulk has said it has received no evidence of such a collision.

Britain has described the seizure as piracy and called on Monday for a European-led naval mission to ensure safe shipping through the Strait, a strategic waterway for oil transportation.

 

