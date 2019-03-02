Cyprus Comic Con 2019

Cyprus Comic Con is an annual, multi-genre convention full of exhilarating pop culture activities, including outdoor festival with live bands and DJs, cosplay, artist and content creator exhibitions, gaming tournaments, panels and workshops, a film festival, exclusive geek merch, international Special Guest stars and more!
This year Cyprus Comic Con will be held on the 20th and 21st of April at the Cyprus State Fair (Cyprus Expo) in Nicosia and will be bigger and better than ever.
Special Guests
Anthony Daniels (Actor) – C3PO in Star Wars
Ross Mullan (Actor) – Game of Thrones, Doctor Who
Maul Cosplay – Stuntman and cosplay promoter
Germia Cosplay – award-winning cosplayer
Guillermo Ortego (Comic book artist) – Marvel, DC, Valiant, Dynamite etc.
Ketrin and Ali Cosplay – award-winning cosplayers
And more to be announced!
Tickets
Single day pass – 8 euros
Weekend pass – 12 euros
Early access pass – 40 euros (includes queue–free admission to the convention an hour earlier (from 9AM) The online pre-orders include a Special Edition T-shirt)
Children under 5 years old, as well as cosplayers can enjoy Free General Admission.
From: Saturday, April 20th, 2019
Until: Sunday, April 21st, 2019
Time: 09:00 – 00:00
Where
ExpoCyprus
G. Seferi
Makedonitissa Area
Egkomi, Nicosia 2415, Cyprus
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 22203600