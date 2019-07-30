Cyprus Casinos C2 Welcomes its one-millionth Visitor

Coming close on the heels of its first anniversary celebration last month, Cyprus Casinos “C2” celebrated another important milestone last Friday when it welcomed its one-millionth visitor!

Oana Georgiana Luca, who is also a registered C2 Rewards Club member, was the lucky one-millionth visitor to go through the doors of C2 and specifically at C2 Limassol on July 18.

She was presented with jewellery worth €5000 sponsored by Michalis Diamond Gallery and received a complimentary dinner for four at the well-regarded Columbia Bistro at C2 Limassol.

Craig Ballantyne, Property President of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos “C2” stressed the significance of this accomplishment after only a year of continuous operations that C2 Limassol has welcomed its one-millionth visitor.

Ballantyne went on to say, “Following the recent launch of our third satellite casino C2 Ayia Napa and the upcoming launch of C2 Paphos, Cyprus Casinos will attract even more visitors from Cyprus and abroad and enhance the entertainment offerings in those cities. At the same time, we believe that when City of Dreams Mediterranean opens in 2021, the Integrated Casino Resort will offer a wide range of attractions and entertainment options beyond gaming, which will enhance Cyprus’ regional and global position as an important entertainment and tourist destination.”

During the celebrations for its first anniversary, Cyprus Casinos held a VIP draw on June 29. The grand prize was an all-inclusive “Dream Getaway” travel package to Macau for two, giving the lucky winner the opportunity to visit and experience Melco’s unique brand of hospitality at its contemporary hotel Nüwa at City of Dreams Macau – from luxury accommodation, spectacular entertainment to Michelin-starred restaurant experiences.

The lucky winner of the grand prize was Constantinos Demetriou.