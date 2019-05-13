Cyprus Casinos “C2” sponsors the Exclusive Superyachts Event

Demonstrating its on-going commitment to actively support the Cypriot tourism industry in their goal to enhance the entertainment sector for both locals and tourists, Cyprus Casinos “C2” participated in the highly anticipated Limassol Boat Show 2019 as the main sponsor of the Exclusive Superyachts Event.

This event took place on May 11-12 within the framework of the overall Limassol Boat Show held between May 9 and 12 at the Limassol Marina.

During the Exclusive Superyachts Event, which was the show’s only VIP event, selected visitors had the opportunity to privately admire a collection of some of the most famous superyacht brands in the world.

To thank its esteemed members and guests for their continuous support, C2 organised an after-party at its VIP area,providing an exclusive experience to a select group of clients and partners of the company. They were treated to specially crafted hors d’oeuvres and drinks from the renowned Columbia Bistro, the restaurant of C2, a live piano performance and other surprises.

Furthermore, C2 organised special events throughout the duration of the Limassol Boat Show for their highly-valued members and guests. These included a private yachting cruise by Blue Point Yachting – an expert in the field of pleasure yachting, wine tasting, VIP seats at the fashion show and the opportunity to attend a classic car rally; unique experiences reflecting the luxurious and exclusive brand of C2.

It is worth noting, that all beverages were sponsored by Photos Photiades Group, which created signature casino-themed cocktails specifically for the event.

The Limassol Boat Show, which was held for the fourth consecutive year, is the largest of its kind in Cyprus and Eastern Mediterranean region. The Boat Show featured yachts, recreational fishing equipment, activities and performances. It hosted more than 120 exhibitors from 10 different countries and welcomed over 25.000 visitors.

More information about C2 is available on the website www.cypruscasinos.com.