Cyprus Casinos “C2” hiring for new satellite casino in Paphos

Melco Group, the company bringing City of Dreams Mediterranean, Europe’s first Integrated Casino Resort (ICR) to Cyprus, has announced new job opportunities at the latest Cyprus Casinos “C2” satellite located in the Paphos district.

C2 Paphos is the last of the four Cyprus Casinos satellites to open and is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2019.

C2 Paphos is seeking up to 30 capable and enthusiastic individuals to join its team at the new satellite casino in Geroskipou municipality and will hold a C2 Open Career Day on September 4, from 10 am to 3 pm at The Fifth Floor in Paphos, where members of Melco’s Talent Acquisition team will be conducting interviews.

Successful candidates will be notified within a few weeks. The available vacancies are for Gaming Machines Attendants, Security Officers and Cashiers.

Successful candidates hired as Gaming Machine Attendants will attend Melco’sTraining Programme, an intensive two-month training programme that will include theoretical as well as on-the-job training. Upon successfully completing their respective training programmes, they will start working at the satellite casino.

C2 Paphos will be located in the bustling tourist area of Geroskipou, on the main beach road (at the end of Aphrodites Avenue) on a 2,600m²-plot, with the building occupying approximately 550m² and will feature around 50 state-of-the-art gaming machines, according to the relevant legislation as well as another of the very popular Columbia Bistros.

C2 Paphos will also offer more than 25 dedicated car parking spaces for guests and customers.

Commenting on the new vacancies, Victoria Michaelidou, VP Human Resources of Melco Cyprus, stressed that Melco Group continues to offer great career opportunities with a competitive remuneration and benefits package, and already has more than 800 staff members in Cyprus, the vast majority of whom are Cypriot residents.

She added, “We would like Cyprus residents and EU nationals to consider C2 and Melco as a career opportunity not only locally but within the global entertainment industry.”

She also stressed that with the opening of the City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Casino Resort (ICR) in late 2021, Melco employees will be offered new career opportunities as well as the potential for current employees to be promoted to supervisory or managerial positions.

She also emphasized that in the 14 months since C2 Limassol opened and in subsequent months, Nicosia and Larnaca, that many Melco employees in Cyprus have already had career advancement opportunities within the organisation.

All EU citizens are eligible to apply and all candidates must be over 21 years old to apply. C2 operates in accordance with the Cypriot law and relevant regulations, demonstrating Melco’s commitment to the highest standards of service, quality and responsible gaming.

All positions are available via the Cyprus Casinos official website www.cypruscasinos.com and the website of Cyprus’ first Integrated Casino Resort, City of Dreams Mediterranean, www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy.