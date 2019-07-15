Ayia Napa satellite casino opens to public

Cyprus Casinos (“C2”), the first and only authorised casinos in the Republic of Cyprus on Monday opened its third licensed satellite casino – C2 Ayia Napa on the heels of last month’s first anniversary celebration of the C2 Limassol temporary casino.

C2 Ayia Napa, which joins the C2 Nicosia and C2 Larnaca satellite casinos that opened in December 2018, is located in the heart of the municipality, at 34, Archbishop Makarios III Avenue, 5330, in Ayia Napa’s lively tourist area and will further enhance the tourist product of the city.

Melco specifically designed and purpose-built a new structure for the Ayia Napa satellite casino, which bears the now familiar Cyprus Casinos “C2” branding.

C2 Ayia Napa is situated on a 13,829 m² plot, while the building itself comprises a floor area of 367 m². The gaming area features 50 state-of-the-art slot machines, and is operated in accordance with Cypriot legislation and Melco’s Responsible Gaming Programme. C2 Ayia Napa also features the Columbia Bar and there is an on-site dedicated parking lot for guests and customers. C2 Ayia Napa is open from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. daily and employs more than 40 people.

Craig Ballantyne, Property President of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Cyprus Casinos “C2”, pointed out that the location is ideal for a satellite casino, as it is in the heart of Ayia Napa’s tourist area.

“We are delighted to be launching our third satellite casino, further expanding our C2 portfolio. We are confident that C2 Ayia Napa will help to enhance the city’s tourist product and significantly contribute to the sustainable growth of the local and island’s economy. At the same time, the casino will offer an exceptional entertainment experience for both local and foreign guests,” Ballantyne stated.

C2 operates in strict compliance with the Cypriot law and relevant regulations, demonstrating Melco’s ongoing commitment to the highest standards of service, quality and responsible gaming. Entrance is limited to people over 21 years old and they do not have to pay an entrance fee or sign up for a membership.

More information about C2 is available on the website www.cypruscasinos.com.

