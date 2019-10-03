Cyprus Cannabis Association established under auspices of Keve

A Cyprus Cannabis Association has been established under the auspices of the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Keve).

The inaugural meeting was held on Wednesday at the Chamber’s offices. The mains aims are: representing all interested stakeholders and organisations that can benefit from the development of a vibrant, sustainable and flourishing cannabis industry in Cyprus; representing the cannabis industry at all levels of government institutions and ministries in order to educate, research and promote growth of the cannabis industry; creating a prosperous and economically viable cannabis industry in Cyprus.

International developments in the cannabis industry are moving rapidly as the medical and other benefits surrounding cannabinoid therapy, based on the constantly growing body of scientific research, proves that medical cannabis can be used to successfully treat a variety of symptoms such as pain; inflammation; intestinal disease; epilepsy; nausea; cancer; AIDS and multiple sclerosis.

Cyprus has a unique opportunity to establish a leading position in the cannabis industry and all the indications are that the economy will benefit significantly from education, research and development, increased employment opportunities as well as production, distribution, processing and export of cannabis grown in Cyprus.

The Founding Members of the Association are: Athos HQ Group Business Services (Cyprus) Ltd, Alexander College Education Ltd, Constantinos Hadjiandreou, Deloitte Ltd, Harneys Law firm, KPL Biomedical Labs, Logera Consulting Ltd, Magda Kozikowska, Olivier Sigolet, Quality Group, Remedica Ltd.

Following a vote the following officials were elected: Andria Andreou, as President, Konstantinos Hadjiandreou, as Vice President, Magda Kozikowska, as Secretary and Kyriakos Lambrou, as Treasurer.

