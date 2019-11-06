Menu
Cyprus cabinet triggers process to revoke citizenship from 26

November 6, 2019 at 2:04pm
Cyprus on Wednesday said it had initiated a process to strip 26 individuals of citizenship after reports by Reuters and other news outlets on the identity of beneficiaries, including Cambodian elite and a Malaysian fugitive from justice.

The Reuters investigation published in October revealed that wealthy relatives and allies of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen received Cypriot passports under a secretive passports for investments scheme.

Authorities in Cyprus launched a probe after the Reuters report. Interior Minister Constantinos Petrides did not disclose the nationalities or identities of the individuals concerned.

