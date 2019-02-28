Cyprus and Russia sign protocol to develop cooperation

A protocol to further strengthen relations between Cyprus and Russia as well as to develop cooperation in a number of fields including economy, commerce, research and innovation, tourism, energy and maritime, was signed on Thursday in Moscow.

The protocol was signed at the end of the 11th meeting of the joint intergovernmental committee between Cyprus and Russia for Economic Cooperation, by Cyprus Finance minister Charis Georgiades and Ilya Torosov, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation who led the Russian delegation.

Speaking during the ceremony, Georgiades referred to the close bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries that help lead the bilateral partnership and have strengthened in the last few days.

This is apparent in the increased cooperation and understanding exhibited between the two states and the convergence of their pursuits. He also expressed satisfaction for the spirit of cooperation and good will during the discussions, noting that the protocol signed will undoubtedly contribute to further developing and altering the financial and other relations between the two countries, an official statement said.

The two sides also confirmed that there is scope to further enhance cooperation in existing and new fields such as innovation, tourism, transfer and energy.

